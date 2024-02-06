Climate Change Clock Is Ticking As Extreme Weather Batters India

A view of a partially dried stream amid dry weather conditions during a sunny winter day in Ganderbal, about 30 kms from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Until very recently, a prolonged dry spell was sweeping across Kashmir valley during the harshest phase of winter. Tourist resorts such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg would typically have accumulated ample snow by now. But this season, the Kashmir valley was dry for months with no snow anywhere to be seen. The tourism sector was hit badly as tourists who had planned to visit the Valley during January to enjoy snow cancelled their trips.