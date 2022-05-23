Monday, May 23, 2022
Chhattisgarh Sees 9 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Stands At 51

The nine cases, at a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent, included two in Korba and one in Raipur, while 15 districts have no active coronavirus case at present, he said.

Updated: 23 May 2022 9:52 pm

Chhattisgarh on Monday recorded nine COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,388, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The nine cases, at a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent, included two in Korba and one in Raipur, while 15 districts have no active coronavirus case at present, he said.

The recovery count increased by two to touch 11,38,303, leaving the state with 51 active cases, the official said.

With 3,234 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,16,457, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,388, new cases 9, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,303, active cases 51, today tests 3,234, total tests 1,77,16,457.

-With PTI Input

