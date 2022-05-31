Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Chhattisgarh Sees 12 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 52

The recovery count increased by 13 to touch 11,38,367, leaving the state with 52 active cases, the official said.  With 2,856 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,40,833, he added. 

Updated: 31 May 2022 9:21 pm

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday recorded 12 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,453, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said. The 12 cases, at a positivity rate of 0.42 per cent, included four in Raipur and three in Kabirdham, while 12 districts had no active case currently, he said.

The recovery count increased by 13 to touch 11,38,367, leaving the state with 52 active cases, the official said.  With 2,856 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,40,833, he added. 

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,453, new cases 12, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,367, active cases 52, today tests 2,856, total tests 1,77,40,833.

-With PTI Input

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Raipur Chhattisgarh
