Sunday, May 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh: Four Arrested For Poaching Spotted Deer In Mahasamund

"They have confessed they hunted the animal with an air-gun in the jungles near Lohardih village. The four have told police they killed the spotted deer as its smuggling fetches high returns," the additional SP said.

Chhattisgarh: Four Arrested For Poaching Spotted Deer In Mahasamund
Chhattisgarh: Four Arrested For Poaching Spotted Feer In Mahasamund Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 9:44 pm

Four persons were arrested for allegedly poaching spotted deer in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, a police official said on Sunday.

Jamil Khan (48), Shakim Khan and Majid Khan, both aged 42, and Niyaz-Ud-Din alias Rangu (40), have been held after two motorcycles were intercepted under Patewa police station limits on Saturday night and a deer carcass was recovered, Mahasamund Additional Superintendent of Police Megha Tembhurkar said.

Related stories

Maha: Rickshaw Driver Held For Robbing Teenage Boy Of Gold Chain

Claims Of Tax Cut On Fuel By Centre Is Humbug, Bogus: Telangana Finance Minister

Chhattisgarh Sees 9 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 44

"They have confessed they hunted the animal with an air-gun in the jungles near Lohardih village. The four have told police they killed the spotted deer as its smuggling fetches high returns," the additional SP said.

"We have seized an airgun, night vision equipment, a silencer and a hunting knife from the four, who have been charged under Wildlife Protection Act and Arms Act provisions," the official said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Deer Poaching Animal Cruelty Arrest Police Chhattisgarh Police Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Liverpool Need Eight Wins: Quadruple No Longer Just A Dream For Jurgen Klopp's Reds

Liverpool Need Eight Wins: Quadruple No Longer Just A Dream For Jurgen Klopp's Reds

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat