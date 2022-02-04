Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Chargesheet In Kasturba Nagar Gang-Rape Case To Be Filed In Minimum Possible Time: Delhi Top Cop

Asthana said that police reached the spot in less than three minutes of receiving the call about the incident.

Chargesheet In Kasturba Nagar Gang-Rape Case To Be Filed In Minimum Possible Time: Delhi Top Cop
Rakesh Asthana, Delhi Police Commissioner PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 2:48 pm

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday said a chargesheet in connection with an incident in which a woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by a group of people here will be filed in minimum possible time and the court will be urged to conduct a speedy trial. Asthana held a candid interaction with public through Twitter in a question-answer session.

The 20-year-old victim was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by the accused on the streets of Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck on January 26. Asthana said that police reached the spot in less than three minutes of receiving the call about the incident. "All the accused allegedly involved in the crime have been arrested and all possible legal help is being provided to the victim. The chargesheet will be filed in minimum possible time while (we are) trying for a speedy and fast track trial in the court," he stressed.

Asthana said that the force is sensitive towards crime against women and other weaker sections of the society, including children and senior citizens. "Pursuing proactive policing, Delhi Police responds promptly and sensitively to such crimes," he said. On the hesitation of women while approaching police, Asthana mentioned that Delhi Police has set up "Pink Booths" where women officers are deployed so that women can freely interact with them and share their concerns and grievances.

Related stories

Marital Rape Exception Takes Away Married Woman's Right To Say No: Delhi HC Told

Why Doesn't India Have A Law Against Marital Rape?

Clarify Stand On Marital Rape Criminalization: Delhi HC tells Centre

"Delhi Police is in process to install such booths in every district, so that women do not feel hesitant in going to police stations," he said. The top cop also mentioned about several women-centric initiatives taken by the force like “sashakti”, a self-defence programme for girls and women, and said that at present, six women DCPs and a dozen women inspectors have been posted as district heads and station house officers in the city.

When asked on how to deal in case of police harassment, Asthana said that there is a well-oiled mechanism to deal with the complaints of police harassment. He also suggested complainants to use the ICMS (Integrated Complaints Monitoring System) portal of Delhi Police to lodge their grievances hassle-free. Asthana further said in the next six months, more than 10,000 CCTVs will be integrated at Central Command Room under ‘Safe City Project’ of the Union home ministry. The officer informed that police station-wise hotspots have been identified in the city to catch those who are involved in drug trafficking.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Delhi Police Delhi Police Commissioner Gangrape Case Twitter Chargesheet
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Rajasthan Govt Decides To Lift Night Curfew, Opens Religious Places

Rajasthan Govt Decides To Lift Night Curfew, Opens Religious Places

Fisherman Hangs Self, Suicide Note Pins Blame On Revenue Officials

Assembly Polls: AAP Reaches Out To ST Community In Goa, Unveils Eight-Point Action Plan

Delhi Riots: HC To Hear From Feb 8 Pleas Alleging Hate Speeches

‘Had Congress Worked For People, There Was No Need For Me To Join Politics’: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer

People check at a destroyed house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria.

Bombing To End A War That Has Ended

Mayawati delivers speech ahead of UP polls 2022.

BSP Supporters Cheer For Mayawati At Ghaziabad Rally

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations