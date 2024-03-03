Centre Suffering From 'Anti-Punjab' Syndrome: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the Centre is suffering from "anti-Punjab" syndrome and asked the people to punish it in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

He also appealed to the people of Punjab to make his party victorious on all 13 seats.

Kejriwal took on the Centre for allegedly rejecting Punjab's tableau for the Republic Day parade, saying it was humiliation of Punjabis and added that the martyrs of state do not need "NOC" (no-objection certificate) from the Centre for their supreme sacrifices.