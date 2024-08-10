National

'Centre Should've Brought Bill To Parliament': Cong Chief Kharge On Nullification Of SC Creamy Layer

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's reaction came a day after the Union Cabinet asserted that there was no provision for a creamy layer in the reservation for SCs and STs in the Constitution given by B R Ambedkar. On Friday, the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had a detailed discussion on the Supreme Court judgement on the sub-categorisation of reservation for SCs and STs as granted in the Constitution.