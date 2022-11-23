Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Central Bureau Of Narcotics Seizes 272 Kg Illicit Opium Worth Rs 14 Crore

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) officers have busted inter-state drug cartels and seized 272 kilograms of illicit opium worth Rs 14 crore.

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 8:27 pm

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) officers have busted inter-state drug cartels and seized 272 kilograms of illicit opium worth Rs 14 crore.

After receiving specific intelligence that drug traffickers of Rajasthan were using trawler trucks having specially built cavities for smuggling huge quantities of illicit opium from north-eastern states to Rajasthan, officers of CBN initiated 'Operation Tulip' to bust these inter-state cartels.

On November 15, CBN officers intercepted a 22-wheeler trawler at Rajadhok Toll Plaza, Jaipur-Agra Highway, Jaipur, and seized 95 packets of opium weighing 102.910 kilograms.

In a follow-up operation dated November 20, officers of CBN intercepted a trawler at a toll plaza near Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) and recovered 133 packets of opium weighing 135.709 kg.

On November 23, officers of CBN on the basis of specific intelligence intercepted a trawler in Hisar district (Haryana) and recovered 33 packets of opium weighing 33.870 kg.

"The vehicles along with recovered illicit opium have been seized under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985 and six persons have also been arrested in this operation so far," the finance ministry said in a statement.

National Central Bureau Of Narcotics Opium Rajadhok Barabanki Uttar Pradesh Jaipur Agra Rajasthan
