Case Lodged Following Argument Between Kanwariyas, Shopkeeper In UP's Shahjahanpur: Police

Police in this Uttar Pradesh district have registered a case against the members of a particular community following arguments between them and Kanwariyas over payment for wooden logs, officials said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said Kanwariyas from the Kanth area of the district had gone to Gola Gokarannath in Lakhimpur Kheri and taken wooden logs from a member of another community to put on their tractor trolley. However, when they returned after two days, there was an argument over payment.

Police arrived at the spot and settled the matter. Subsequently, on a complaint from Ashutosh Mishra, a case was registered against Shahnawaz, Shabab, Puttan Beg and Zeeshan.

The Kanwariyas also blocked the Farrukhabad-Shahjahanpur road for a while, police said. Additional police force has been deployed in the Kanth area, police sources said.

(With PTI inputs)