Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Case Lodged Following Argument Between Kanwariyas, Shopkeeper In UP's Shahjahanpur: Police

Police arrived at the spot and settled the matter. Subsequently, on a complaint from Ashutosh Mishra, a case was registered against Shahnawaz, Shabab, Puttan Beg and Zeeshan.

undefined
Case registered against the members of a particular community following arguments between police and Kanwariyas Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 8:37 am

Police in this Uttar Pradesh district have registered a case against the members of a particular community following arguments between them and Kanwariyas over payment for wooden logs, officials said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said Kanwariyas from the Kanth area of the district had gone to Gola Gokarannath in Lakhimpur Kheri and taken wooden logs from a member of another community to put on their tractor trolley. However, when they returned after two days, there was an argument over payment.

Police arrived at the spot and settled the matter. Subsequently, on a complaint from Ashutosh Mishra, a case was registered against Shahnawaz, Shabab, Puttan Beg and Zeeshan.

Related stories

Uttarakhand: Army Jawan Killed By Kanwariyas In Haridwar; Six Arrested

Yogi Adityanath Conducts Aerial Survey Of Kanwar Yatra, Showers Petals On Kanwariyas

Kanwariya Killed, 7 Injured In Collision Between 2 Vehicles In UP’s Meerganj

The Kanwariyas also blocked the Farrukhabad-Shahjahanpur road for a while, police said. Additional police force has been deployed in the Kanth area, police sources said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Case Lodged Argument Kanwariyas Shopkeeper Shahjahanpur Police Superintendent Of Police Kanth Payment Wooden Logs
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Shine On Day 2 - Highlights

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Shine On Day 2 - Highlights

WI Vs IND, 2nd T20I: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs IND, 2nd T20I: Preview, Streaming