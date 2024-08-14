Bulandshahr: Govt Officer, 57, Rapes Dalit Girl And Goat; Child Standing Nearby Films Act

A government employee in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old Dalit and sexually assaulting a goat as well, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday, August 12, at a village in Bulandshahr.
According to victim's father, Gajendra Singh (57), posted as Agriculture Development Officer, raped his daughter and assaulted a goat at his house, news agency PTI quoted Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar as saying.
Police said the officer was arrested for the alleged of the 10-year-old Dalit girl and committing bestiality, which refers to sexual activity between a human and an animal.
The SSP said the entire act was filmed by a child, who was standing nearby.
Based on the complaint, Singh was booked under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act, POCSO Act, section 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police said.
The incident which took place Monday at the girl's house also grabbed the attention of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Prakash Singh said that he and the SSP had met the girl's family and CM Adityanath also took cognisance of the matter.
The girl's family will be given Rs 8.25 lakh in financial assistance, the DM said.