Budget 2024: Opposition Terms Bihar’s Rs 26,000 Crore Budgetary Allocation ‘Jhunjhuna’

On announcements for Bihar in Union Budget, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said, "It's a tight slap on them (opposition) by the Central Govt. Rs 26,000 crores have been given for the highway, those districts which do not have medical colleges, new medical colleges will be opened on the proposal of Bihar govt. Two new bridges are to be built on river Ganga, also a powerplant of 2400 MW capacity will be established...We had never dreamed that the Central govt thinks this much about Bihar. I would like to thank the Central govt...The opposition knows that special state status has some technical point, but they won't be able to digest that Bihatr has got even more than that."