Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

BSF Constable Injured In Exchange Of Fire With Pakistani Drug Smugglers Along Indo-Pak Border

According to the Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh, the exchange of fire occurred between the BSF troops and Pakistani smugglers once the latter tried to push drugs through a pipe in the Indian territory. 

BSF Constable Injured In Exchange Of Fire With Pakistani Drug Smugglers Along Indo-Pak Border
Representational Image - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 3:20 pm

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday intercepted a cross-border drug smuggling bid and retrieved 58 kg heroin after an exchange of fire with Pakistani smugglers along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district that also left a force personnel injured, police said. 

According to the officials, the incident took place at 5:15 am in an area under border outpost Chandu Wadala.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh said the exchange of fire took place between the BSF troops and Pakistani smugglers after the latter tried to push drugs through a pipe in the Indian territory. 

In a statement, the BSF said its troops challenged the smugglers after noticing some suspicious movement. 

On being challenged, the smugglers opened fire at the BSF team. The BSF troops fired back in retaliation, the BSF said. 

During the exchange of fire, head constable Gyan Singh sustained bullet injuries in his hand and head. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stable, it said.

During the search operation, 47 packets of heroin and seven packets of opium were recovered, the BSF said.

Besides, a Chinese made Norinco pistol with two magazines, 9 mm Pietro Beretta pistol with one magazine, 74 rounds of AK-47 with four magazines, 44 rounds of 0.3 calibre and 12 rounds of 9 mm were also seized by the BSF. 

A 15-feet-long plastic pipe was also recovered from the spot.

Tags

National BSF Jawan Drug Smuggling Indo-Pak Border
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Booster Dose Gets DCGI's Approval For Phase-3 Trials

Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Booster Dose Gets DCGI's Approval For Phase-3 Trials

PM Modi Dons Sikh Cadet Turban At Today’s NCC Rally

Railway Exam Row: IYC, AISA Stage Protest Outside Delhi's Railway Bhavan Over Police Brutality

Number Of Calls Received On Covid-19 Helpline Dropped Between 12-25 Jan : Delhi Govt

UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Complains He Is Not Being Allowed To Go To Muzaffarnagar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'