Body Of Third Person Who Drowned In Pamba River Found

The body of the third person who drowned in Pamba river, along with two others, a day ago was found on Sunday, police said. All three had gone to take bath in the river near Aranmula when the tragedy occurred.

Emergency services personnel had recovered the bodies of two teenagers, Merin (18) and Mefin (15), on Saturday but could not find the third person Abin, police told PTI. Mefin and Merin were siblings. Twenty four-year-old Abin's body was found today, an officer of Aranmula police station said.

The bodies were handed over to the next of kin after carrying out the post mortem, he said. It was a case of accidental drowning, the officer said. The three had come with friends to take part in the Maramon convention, a Christian convention, police said.

On Saturday, police had said it suspected that the trio got caught in a strong undercurrent and drowned. The youngsters were natives of Chettikulangara near Mavelikkara, they said.