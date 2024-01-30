BJP Top Leadership 'Afraid' Of Opposition Parties, Targeting Them Through Probe Agencies: RJD MP

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday claimed that the BJP’s top leadership is “afraid” of opposition parties, and it is targeting them by “misusing” central investigation agencies.

Jha also said the Union government is “very worried” over the activities of the opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. “The BJP is using the ED, CBI and IT Department against those it is afraid of... That is why it is trying to break (opposition parties) through these central agencies,” he told PTI.

Jha’s remarks come a day after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over nine hours in connection with the agency's money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam. The ED has also summoned RJD leader and Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in connection with the same case at its Patna office on Tuesday.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago. The RJD was a key constituent of the 'Mahagathbandhan'.