BJP Scared Of AAP's Rising Footprints: Manish Sisodia

After Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Chandigarh administration employee's service conditions will be aligned to that of the central civil services, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday took a dig at the BJP, saying it is scared of the "rising footprints" of the AAP

Taking to Twitter soon after the home minister's statement in Chandigarh, the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said Shah did not “take away Chandigarh powers” when the Congress was ruling in Punjab.

But soon after the AAP formed its government in Punjab, the home minister announced the move as "the BJP is scared of rising footprints" of the AAP, Sisodia said.

Earlier in Chandigarh, Shah said that the service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh Union Territory administration will now be aligned to that of the central civil services and this will benefit them in a "big way".

He also said that women employees will now get child care leave of two years from the current one year.

"I want to give a good news to employees of the Chandigarh administration. From today, service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be aligned to that of the central civil services. You (employees) are going to benefit in a big way," Shah said.

The Union minister made the announcement after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a slew of projects of the Chandigarh Police here.

