Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

BJP's 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' Garnering Widespread Support: Karnataka CM

Home National

BJP's 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' Garnering Widespread Support: Karnataka CM

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka's chief minister, said the Jana Sankalpa Yatre, the party's statewide campaign ahead of the state's assembly elections, has received "unprecedented" public support.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 1:21 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said BJP's 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre', a statewide tour preparing the ground for the ruling party ahead of Assembly polls in the state, has been getting "unprecedented" support from the people.

The BJP launched the 'Jan Sankalpa Yatre' from Raichur in October.

"In the run-up to polls, we are going before the people, with our performance. Our Jana Sankalpa Yatre has already covered Hyderabad Karnataka (Kalyana Karnataka), central, coastal, and Mumbai Karnataka (Kittutu Karnataka) regions," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he pointed out that the tour will be intensified in other parts of the state during December.

"We are informing people about the central and state government schemes that have reached them, and are instilling confidence in them. Jana Sankalpa Yatre has been getting unprecedented support," he added.

According to BJP, two teams -- one led by Bommai and Yediyurappa and the other led by state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel -- have planned to cover 52 Assembly segments across the state before December 25.

The state is expected to go to polls in the first half of 2023.

Related stories

Basavaraj Bommai To Visit Delhi To Meet J P Nadda, Also Top Advocate On Maharashtra Border Dispute

Karnataka Government Considering Implementation Of Uniform Civil Code: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Government Has Taken The Blast Incident In Mangaluru Seriously: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Tags

National Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Chief Minister Jana Sankalpa Yatre Mumbai Hyderabad Assembly Elections BJP
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance