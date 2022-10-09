Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
BJP Ready For Himachal Assembly Elections: Anurag Thakur

The ruling BJP is ready for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, senior party leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur said here on Sunday.

The ruling BJP is ready for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, senior party leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur said here on Sunday.

The Union information and broadcasting minister inaugurated several projects, including a parking lot and a road, in Bhota in the Hamirpur district.

The Election Commission will decide the dates for elections but the BJP is fully ready for the polls whenever it is held, he said.

Thakur said all efforts have been made to fulfill every demand of the people of his parliamentary constituency of Hamirpur.

The Union minister directed the authorities to identify land for a sports ground in Bhota so that the youth can get a proper facility to play.

Thakur said the opposition Congress was a divided house and two of its four working presidents have joined the BJP.

(Inputs from PTI)

