Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP MLA Raises Environmental Concern Over Noida Twin Tower Demolition, Writes To CM Adityanath

The former Enforcement Directorate officer-turned-politician Rajeshwar Singh suggested measures to mitigate the impact of dust and debris once the nearly-100-metre tall illegal structures have been razed.

Supertech Twin Tower in Noida
Supertech Twin Tower in Noida PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 8:31 am

BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh on Friday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raising concerns about the possible environmental impact of the demolition of twin towers in Noida scheduled to take place on August 28.

The former Enforcement Directorate officer-turned-politician suggested measures to mitigate the impact of dust and debris once the nearly-100-metre tall illegal structures have been razed.

In a letter to the CM, Singh sought formation of a team headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, comprising Principal Secretary Environment, DO Fire Services, CEO Noida Authority, and Commissioner of Police, Gautam Budhh Nagar, among others. 

"This team may be directed to immediately take stock of the situation and should ensure that minimum pollution hazards are there and sufficient steps are taken to mitigate the same," the BJP MLA wrote.

What is the concern all about?

Related stories

Noida Twin Towers' Flat Buyers Will Be Refunded In Full: Supreme Court

From Nine Years To Nine Seconds: All You Need To Know About Noida Twin Tower Demolition

Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Set For Demolition

Over 3,700 kg of explosives would be used to demolish Supertech's illegal twin towers at 2.30 pm on August 28, leaving behind 35,000 cubic metres of debris and a cloud of dust.

Around 5,000 residents of nearby Emerald Court and ATS Societies would have to vacate their homes from morning till evening on August 28.

Whats did the BJP MLA seek in his letter?

In his letter, Singh appealed to the CM to ensure that the hazardous materials and chemicals being used for the demolition purposes do not in any way seep into the underground water resources and pollute the same as a large number of people in the neighbouring area relies on the underground water to meet its daily needs.  

"To kindly ensure that there are more than sufficient numbers of fire fighting vehicles, anti-smog guns, water tankers, water sprinklers, sweeping machines deployed so that the dust particles released from the demolition process can be contained as far as possible from spreading in the environment and the air," he added.

How the buildings will be razed?

On August 28, the Apex and Ceyane towers -taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar, built by real estate company Supertech Limited will be razed in a matter of nine seconds following a Supreme Court order. 

The apex court has termed the construction as illegal and in serious violation of the UP Apartments Act 2010 while directing the Noida authority and Supertech to demolish the structure at its own cost which is estimated to be Rs 20 crore.

The 40-storey twin towers are installed with 3,700 kg of explosives on each floor. The 5,000 residents of the two adjoining societies—Emerald Court and ATS Village have been asked to evacuate the area by 7 am on August 28, as the societies are barely nine meters away from the house. 

Tags

National Noida Twin Tower Twin Tower Demolition BJP MLA Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh CM Environmental Impact Demolition
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light