BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Alleges 'Massive Corruption' In West Bengal, Seeks Action From Sitharaman

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday and urged for action to be taken against the Mamata Banerjee government for allegedly misusing central funds.
Following the meeting, Adhikari spoke to the media and accused the state government of engaging in widespread corruption.
"During the meeting with the finance minister, I made certain complaints against the West Bengal government," he reportedly said.
He further alleged that "Massive corruption is happening in West Bengal" under the TMC rule, he said, adding, “Money is being spent for amusement. The state's debt has crossed over Rs 6 lakh crore."
The leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, said the central government releases funds to panchayats, zila parishads and municipal corporations for development as per the 15th Finance Commission's recommendations.
Adhikari also alleged that the state government is utilizing central government funds to cover all electricity bills, including those of BDO offices, health centers, and land departments, by exploiting a provision regarding the payment of electricity bills.
"It should be stopped.... Funds released by the Centre are being diverted," he added.
Adhikari said that a CAG report has indicated “corruption and fraud” in the state to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore.
He said, "I told Nirmala ji that she will have to take action in this matter,” the BJP leader said, adding, "Bengal is the only state where no audit of funds has been done. So, during meeting with the finance minister, it was my demand that first there should be audit and then release by funds by the Centre."
The BJP leader said that the finance minister asked him to submit a formal complaint to her, assuring action on it, reported PTI.
"She asked me to submit a formal complaint as the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and then, she said, she will send a team for investigation and take appropriate action within a stipulated time if my claims are found to be true," Adhikari said.