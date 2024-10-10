BJP Eyes Haryana Victory Repeat In Maharashtra, Congress Exercises Caution

Political expert Ganesh Kanate refutes such comparisons. Jats and Marathas are the politically dominant castes of Haryana and Maharashtra, but in terms of caste calculations, the two are different. “Each leader and constituency has different factors that could influence the votes. There are many layers to the Maratha, OBC and Dalit votes. They are fragmented and their voting patterns differ according to the region where they are dominant,” he says. “The BJP has the support of Upper caste Brahmin and the creamy layer of Maratha and OBC, but other communities and deprived sections of Marathas and OBC will gravitate towards Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.”