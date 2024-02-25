'Revenge Of The Prince': BJP Accuses Congress Of Betraying Ahmed Patel In Bharuch Seat Deal With AAP

Jaiveer Shergill, a BJP spokesman and former Congress politician, stated that giving the Aam Aadmi Party control of Gujarat's Bharuch constituency in the seat-sharing agreement for the 2024 Lok Sabha election is the revenge of the 'Prince' hinting at the difference between late Ahmed Patel and Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress and AAP recently announced their seat-sharing arrangement, which has raised eyebrows and generated speculation. As per the deal, Congress will not field any candidate from Bharuch, a constituency that has historically been a stronghold for the party, while AAP will contest from the seat.
Taking to the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Shergill wrote: “Handing over long standing stronghold of Sh Ahmed Patel, who gave his life to Congress Party, to AAP is the revenge of the “Prince” !”
BJP’s National Information and Technology Department In-charge, Amit Malviya also took to X and said Congress’ move was meant to erase Ahmed Patel’s legacy and humiliate his family.
Malviya wrote on X: “In the Congress, one dynasty is more equal than the others. Everyone knows of the differences between late Ahmed Patel and Rahul Gandhi. Giving away Bharuch to AAP is Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to erase his legacy and humiliate the family. Gandhis believe in use and throw.”
The seat-sharing announcement between Congress and AAP in Gujarat drew disappointment from Mumtaz Patel, daughter of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel.
Expressing her dissatisfaction on X, she wrote, “Deeply apologize to Our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance. I share your disappointment. Together, we will regroup to make Congress. We won’t let Ahmed Patel’s 45 years of Legacy go in vain. #bharuchkibeti”
Seat-sharing has been a major headache for the Opposition bloc INDIA which has vowed to put up a strong resistance to the BJP in the upcoming general elections.
The Congress and AAP have agreed to a 4:3 seat-sharing formula for Delhi and reached similar deals for Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, and Chandigarh to present a unified front.
In Uttar Pradesh, where the largest number of MPs are elected to the Lok Sabha, the Congress has already forged a partnership with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and will contest from 17 seats.