'Revenge Of The Prince': BJP Accuses Congress Of Betraying Ahmed Patel In Bharuch Seat Deal With AAP

Jaiveer Shergill, a BJP spokesman and former Congress politician, stated that giving the Aam Aadmi Party control of Gujarat's Bharuch constituency in the seat-sharing agreement for the 2024 Lok Sabha election is the revenge of the 'Prince' hinting at the difference between late Ahmed Patel and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress and AAP recently announced their seat-sharing arrangement, which has raised eyebrows and generated speculation. As per the deal, Congress will not field any candidate from Bharuch, a constituency that has historically been a stronghold for the party, while AAP will contest from the seat.