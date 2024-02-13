‘Congress Doesn’t Deserve But We’ll Offer 1 seat’, Says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Tuesday that it is willing to offer only one of Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats to the Congress under the INDIA bloc.

​​The AAP, which is currently in power in Delhi, has been negotiating with INDIA opposition bloc partner Congress to negotiate a seat-sharing formula before the Lok Sabha elections.

However, in a jab at the grand old party, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak noted, "On merit basis, Congress party does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi but keeping in mind the 'dharma of alliance' we are offering them one seat in Delhi. We propose Congress party to fight on one seat and AAP on six seats."