Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon

Bihar School Examination Board has postponed second Teacher Eligibility Test, which was scheduled to be held between June 26 and 28 in the state. The decision reportedly has been made due to the clash of two exams on the same date.
Reports said Bihar Public Service Commission has also scheduled exams for the recruitment of headmasters on June 28 and 29, because of which the competency test has been postponed.
The new date will be announced within two days.
Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test: The employed teachers are given the status of state employees only when they pass the Teacher Eligibility Test. TET is to be conducted for teacher candidates of primary school, secondary school and higher secondary school in Bihar.
Exam postponement: The postponement of the exam comes against the backdrop of paper leaks UGC-NET and NEET-UG exams, leading to the cancellation of the former.
Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday (June 20) disclosed the reason behind the cancellation of UGC-NET, stating that the decision to call off the exam was taken after it was found that the question paper was leaked on darknet.
Darknet: The dark web, or darknet, is a hidden part of the internet that search engines cannot access. Users on the dark web remain mostly anonymous and untraceable, often using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for transactions.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has refused to defer the NEET-UG counselling process, scheduled to kick off on July 6, saying it is not an open-and-shut exercise.
The Congress, meanwhile, staged protests across the country over the alleged irregularities and demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.