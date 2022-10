After a short circuit led to a gas cylinder blast, causing a huge fire more than 30 people have been hospitalised in Bihar's Aurangabad district

According to sources, several victims are in a critical condition, .

The incident occurred while a family was cooking for Chhath Puja at 2:30 in the morning.

Many police personnel have also sustained burn injuries while trying to put out the fire.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)