Bhupendra Patel To Be Sworn In As Gujarat CM Today, PM Modi, Top Ministers, 200 Sadhus To Attend The Ceremony

The Bharatiya Janata Party's seventh term in PM Narendra Modi's homestate, Gujarat, begins today with a grand oath taking ceremony planned in Gandhinagar. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be sworn in today along with 25 other Cabinet ministers in an event that will be attended by PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and other central ministers.

Chief Ministers from other BJP-ruled states and allies are also expected to be in attendance. The list includes Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Karnataka's Basavaraj Bommai, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP President JP Nadda, senior leader BL Santosh and MPs who have campaigned in Gujarat will also be present, NDTV reported. Besides BJP functionaries, 200 sadhus have also received special invitations to attend the ceremony.

Unprecedented gains for BJP in Gujarat polls 2022

Patel took charge as Gujarat CM in September last year, replacing Vijay Rupani ahead of the assembly elections. Manoeuvring through anti-incumbency sentiments, the BJP managed to gain a landslide victory in the polls, acquiring a record 53 percent vote share and winning 156 of the 182 seats in the state assembly.

The sliding victory for the BJP has pushed Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to the sidelines in the state's politics. While the Congress -- which gave the BJP a scare in 2017 with 77 seats and confined the party to only 99 -- won only 17 seats this time, the AAP, having conducted a visible and vocal campaign, managed to secure only five seats.

While the AAP managed to carve pockets of influence in the state, its prominent leaders, including state president Gopal Italia, Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiriya and chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi have all lost the polls.

Youth icon Hardik Patel's switch from Congress to the BJP ahead of the polls proved beneficial for the saffron party. Hardik Patel won from Viramgam constituency, beating Congress's Lakhabhai Bharwad by over 50,000 votes.

The saffron party also managed to make deep inroads among the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe voters in the state, which had traditionally been a Congress bastion.

Preparations in full swing for the ceremony

Against the backdrop of this decisive victory for the party, preparations have been on in full swing for Monday's oath taking ceremony. As per a report published on NDTV, the helipad in Gandhinagar - the site of the oath ceremony - will have three massive stages. The platform on the right of the main stage will seat the Prime Minister along with other VVIPs, while the middle platform is reserved for the Chief Minister and his cabinet.

The platform on the left will accommodate the 200 saints invited for the ceremony. The audience will be drawn in from all communities, but Patidars, Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Tribes and women will be given priority, sources told NDTV. Preferences have been formulated keeping the 2024 general elections and the 2026 state elections in mind.