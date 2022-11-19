Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Bathinda Woman Murder: Police Arrest Woman's Nephew

The police have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in killing a 39-year-old woman here, officials said on Saturday.

11 RSS workers convicted for murder.
Representational image

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 10:56 pm

The accused, identified as Sukhpal, shot dead Kulwinder Kaur outside the district court on Friday. Sukhpal was Kaur's nephew, they said.

Inspector General of Police SPS Parmar said the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from the accused.

Police said after the death of her husband, the woman had been in a live-in relationship with her nephew but later they got married.

However, now the accused, who is already facing 13 criminal cases, was pressing the woman for a divorce, police said.

Kaur was standing on the footpath outside the court complex on Friday evening.

The accused arrived on a motorcycle following which they had an altercation. The woman slapped him and the accused took out a pistol and fired three shots at her. She was rushed to the civil hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

(Inputs from PTI)

