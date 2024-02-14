Bargaining For Love In Kolkata's Red Light Area

Renuka belongs to a Brahmin family, but her husband did not, which they knew was going to be the primary hurdle to their dream. “Caste cannot come in between love. I knew my family would be furious, but these segregations are nonsense,” Renuka exclaims, as her voice becomes firmer. “And that person in whom I trusted all my love and hope, betrayed me,” she says, the firmness in her voice immediately fades away. Renuka’s husband had cheated on her multiple times. When she tried to confront him, she was met with abuse. “I tried to run, but somehow always went back—the curse of habit and society’s pressure,” she says. Renuka eventually managed to leave her husband. “I did not know what to do next. I had no money. Trust felt like a fool’s game.”