Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Banker Misappropriates Funds, Arrested

On Friday, the branch manager of a public sector-sponsored bank has been arrested for misappropriation of public deposited funds, police said here.

bank
Banker Misappropriates Funds, Arrested PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 6:06 pm

The branch manager of a public sector-sponsored bank has been arrested for misappropriation of public deposited funds, police said here on Friday.

The incident came to light when the senior management of the bank inspected the branch and detected fraud in which 14 fake bank accounts were created by the branch manager.

The manager had registered fake documents that 14 people received Rs 83 lakh from the bank as loans for the jewels pledged by them.

Initial investigations revealed that jewels were not pledged and the funds have been swindled by the branch manager who has been a habitual online game player, the police said.

Customers fearing the loss of their jewels thronged the bank but were reassured by the bank officials that their jewels were safe. 

Tags

National Public Deposit Funds Branch Manager Police & Security Forces Investigation/Enquiry Bank Officials Loans Fake
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls