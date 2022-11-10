Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Ayushman Yojana: Over 6 Lakh Hospital Admissions In Uttarakhand In 4 Years

More than 48.82 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued in the state and the number of hospital admissions under the free treatment scheme has exceeded six lakh in four years, it said.

Deluge of beneficiaries: Patients at a hospital counter in Jaipur
Hospital admissions by beneficiaries under the Ayushman Yojana Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 3:18 pm

The number of hospital admissions by beneficiaries under the Ayushman Yojana in Uttarakhand has crossed the six lakh mark and the  state government has so far spent more than Rs 1000 crore on the free medical treatment scheme.

Releasing data on the status of Ayushman Yojana in the state on Thursday, the state health authority claimed it is quite satisfactory. More than 48.82 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued in the state and the number of hospital admissions under the free treatment scheme has exceeded six lakh in four years, it said.

The state government has spent Rs 1000 crore on the scheme, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

