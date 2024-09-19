Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi CM On Sept 21, Says AAP

Following being named the CM-designate, Atishi addressed the media and said, "People of Delhi, AAP MLAs and I -- as the CM for a few months till elections, will work with just one goal. We have to make Arvind Kejriwal the CM of Delhi once again. As long as I am shouldering this huge responsibility, I will have just one goal... I will try to protect the people of Delhi and run the Government under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal."