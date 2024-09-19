National

Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi CM On Sept 21, Says AAP

Atishi, who was proposed as the CM-designate by Arvind Kejriwal, will take oath along with her council of ministers.

Delhi CM-designate Atishi Singh |
Delhi CM-designate Atishi Singh | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said that Atishi Marlena Singh will take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister along with her cabinet on September 21, Saturday.

Initially, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had decided that only Atishi would be sworn in. However, it was later ascertained that her council of ministers would also take the oath.

Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the Chief Minister on Tuesday. Following which Atishi staked claim to form a government in the national capital to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Kejriwal had announced his plans to step down as the Delhi CM two days after he was released on bail from Tihar Jail. Last week, the Supreme Court had granted him bail in the excise policy-linked CBI case.

ALSO READ: Atishi Singh | AAP's Firefighter

Before being proposed to be the CM by Kejriwal, Atishi was serving as the Minister of Educaation, PWD and Culture and Tourism in the Delhi Government.

Notably, the Oxford University alumnus and a Rhodes scholar was also accepted as the leader of the state legislative assembly.

Following being named the CM-designate, Atishi addressed the media and said, "People of Delhi, AAP MLAs and I -- as the CM for a few months till elections, will work with just one goal. We have to make Arvind Kejriwal the CM of Delhi once again. As long as I am shouldering this huge responsibility, I will have just one goal... I will try to protect the people of Delhi and run the Government under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal."

(L-R)Atishi, Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dixit - PTI
Atishi, Sushma Swaraj And Sheila Dixit: A Look At The Only 3 Woman Chief Ministers Of Delhi

BY Outlook Web Desk

Atishi will only be the third women chief minister of the national capital after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dixit.

Atishi's rise from adviser to the Delhi government to a prominent cabinet member in the absence of senior AAP leaders has been described as "phenomenal" and "meteoric".

As she has been chosen as the Delhi CM months before the national capital's elections, Atishi faces critical challenges now. Her responsibilities include leading cabinet meetings to expedite crucial projects and policies, such as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and the Electric Vehicle 2.0 Policy.

A key founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Atishi is known for her articulate advocacy and steadfast voice for the party's principles.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant Rebuild Innings; IND - (88/3)
  2. IND Vs BAN 1st Test Day 1, First Session: Hasan's Three-Wicket Haul Sends Hosts Tumbling At Lunch
  3. Essex Fined For Failing to Address Systemic Racism Over Nine-Year Period
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: SL Look To Wag Tail, NZ Aim Quick Wickets
  5. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Toss Update: IND Bat First As BAN Opt To Bowl; No Kuldeep Or Axar - Check Playing 11s
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Ravshan: Mariners Held In Their AFC Champions League II Opener
  2. UEFA Champions League Wrap: Inter, City Play Out 0-0 Draw; Barcelona Beat Girona With Late Strike
  3. Celtic 5-1 Slovan Bratislava, Champions League: Arne Engels Stars As Rodgers' Men Make Dominant Start
  4. Coventry 1-2 Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou Warns 'No Easy Or Quick Fix' For Spurs After EFL Cup Scare
  5. Man City 0-0 Inter: Simone Inzaghi Content With Champions League Draw But Laments Misses
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Polls: Congress, BJP Face Rebel Trouble As Leaders Denied Ticket Go The Independent Route
  2. MHA's New Initiative Allows Faster Immigration Clearance, To Be Available At 21 Major Airports
  3. RG Kar Case: Junior Doctors To Continue Ceasework As West Bengal Govt Gives Only 'Verbal Assurance'
  4. Renegotiating India’s Federal Compact
  5. One Nation, One Election: Advantage Large National Parties
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
  2. North Korea's Kim Jong Un Calls For Bolstering Nuclear, Conventional Weapons After New Missile Tests
  3. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know
  4. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  5. UN General Assembly Widely Supports Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel End Its Occupation
Latest Stories
  1. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  3. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  4. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know
  6. IPL Auction Likely In November; Retention Rules Could Be Out By September End: Report
  7. RG Kar Case: Junior Doctors To Continue Ceasework As West Bengal Govt Gives Only 'Verbal Assurance'
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant Rebuild Innings; IND - (88/3)