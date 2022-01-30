Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam Logs 2,294 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths

The state had registered 2,861 new cases on January 28, 3,677 less than the previous day.

Assam Logs 2,294 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths
Assam logs a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 11:16 am

Maintaining a declining trend, Assam reported 2,294 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 7,13,685, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM). The state had registered 2,861 new cases on January 28, 3,677 less than the previous day.

Altogether 22 people died due to coronavirus on Saturday, taking the death toll to 6,422, while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes. The current death rate in the state is 0.90 per cent with Kamrup Metro district reporting five deaths and Sivasagar three.

The positivity rate declined marginally to 6.41 per cent as against 6.96 per cent on Friday with the number of samples tested during the day also being less at 35,777, compared to the previous day's figure of 41,134. The number of active cases currently is 28,788, the bulletin said.

Related stories

Maha Logs 27,971 New COVID-19 Cases, 61 Fatalities

At 33, Guj Sees Sharp Rise In Daily COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Fall Below 12,000 For First Time In Two Weeks

India Logs 2,34,281 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 893 Fatalities

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported 535 new cases followed by 143 in Lakhimpur, 113 in Darrang and 100 in Jorhat, among others during the day. The number of recovered patients discharged from hospitals on Saturday is 5,497. A total of 6,77,128 have been cured of the disease so far with a recovery rate of 94.88 per cent in the state. The number of persons vaccinated during the day is 79,482, lower than the previous day's 94,747.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Assam COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

CBI Changes Team Probing Death Of Dhanbad Judge

CBI Changes Team Probing Death Of Dhanbad Judge

Who Picked Gandhi's Pocket At Golden Temple, Asks Harsimrat; Cong Says Do Not Spread False News

Assam To Amend Village Defence Organisation Act To Make It More Professional: Himanta

Amar Jawan Jyoti Memorial To Come Up In Raipur, Says Chhattisgarh CM

Gujarat Awaits Surprise Result, Not UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi