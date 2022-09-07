Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Assam Government Felicitates Meritorious Students

The Award is an ambitious scheme of the state government to inspire students to strive for academic excellence, the chief minister said at the function organised here to felicitate the students.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:06 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday felicitated meritorious students who passed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2022 with a one-time amount of Rs 16,000 each under the Anandaram Barooah Award.

The Award is an ambitious scheme of the state government to inspire students to strive for academic excellence, the chief minister said at the function organised here to felicitate the students.

''Happy to have felicitated meritorious students who scored 75 per cent and above in HSLC examinations 2022, with the award'', Sarma tweeted. The state government has awarded 22,601 students with an amount of Rs 16,000 each from across the state.

The total amount disbursed under the scheme is Rs 36 crore. Education minister Ranoj Pegu, education advisor to the state government Nani Gopal Mahanta and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

-With PTI Input

