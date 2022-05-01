Assam: 18 killed in storms, lightning in April

The official said that the northeastern state has been receiving heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms since April, leaving a trail of destruction. An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, updated till late Saturday, said three persons were killed by lightning on Friday in Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Dhubri districts. Fourteen people were killed in lightning and storms within three days since April 15. Among the deceased were at least two minors, the official said.



Altogether, 4,630 people in 325 villages have been affected by torrential rain and storms over the last three days, the ASDMA bulletin said. More than 1,000 houses were damaged during the month, including several schools and Anganwadi centers. The bulletin added that electric poles and trees have also been uprooted in many parts, snapping power supply and blocking roads.