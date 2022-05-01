Sunday, May 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam: 18 killed in storms, lightning in April

At least 18 people died in Assam in April due to lightning and storms that struck different parts of the state. He said that houses and other infrastructure have also been damaged due to the inclement weather condition.

Assam: 18 killed in storms, lightning in April
Storm in Baksa district PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 8:23 pm

The official said that the northeastern state has been receiving heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms since April, leaving a trail of destruction. An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, updated till late Saturday, said three persons were killed by lightning on Friday in Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Dhubri districts. Fourteen people were killed in lightning and storms within three days since April 15. Among the deceased were at least two minors, the official said.


Altogether, 4,630 people in 325 villages have been affected by torrential rain and storms over the last three days, the ASDMA bulletin said. More than 1,000 houses were damaged during the month, including several schools and Anganwadi centers. The bulletin added that electric poles and trees have also been uprooted in many parts, snapping power supply and blocking roads.

Related stories

Drug Cartel Busted, Three Held With Drugs in Assam

Drug Trafficker Injured In Police Firing In Assam; Truck Carrying Heroin, Opium Worth Rs 20 Cr Set Ablaze

The Black Magic Women: Searing Tales Of Racism, Misogyny And Violence From Assam

Tags

National Indian Government Assam Government Lightning And Storms Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) 4630 People 325 Villages 1 000 Houses Jorhat Dibrugarh Dhubri Anganwadi Centers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week