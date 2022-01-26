Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ashok Chakra Awardee's Wife Presented With Memento

Wani’s wife Mahajabeena was presented with a memento during the ceremony held at Army Goodwill School in Kulgam’s Wuzur, a defence spokesperson said.

Ashok Chakra Awardee's Wife Presented With Memento
ashok chakra awardee -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 7:33 pm

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) on Wednesday, honoured the widow of Ashok Chakra awardee late Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani in Kulgam district.

Wani’s wife Mahajabeena was presented with a memento during the ceremony held at Army Goodwill School in Kulgam’s Wuzur, a defence spokesperson said.

"A Memento received from Director General NCC was presented to next of kin by the Officiating Group Commander on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Related stories

Devendra Jhajharia Says Padma Bhushan Award 'Huge For Disabled Community’

Author Ruskin Bond Pays Homage To Beloved Country In His Latest Book 

Indian-Origin Executives In ‘Lean’ Unilever Corporate Shakeup

The ceremony commenced with the laying of a wreath on Wani’s bust by two nominated cadets, the next of kin, and the commanding officer of 9 Rashtriya Rifles, he added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Srinagar Ashok Chakra Awards/Recognition
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Gujarat: 3.2 Magnitude Tremor Hits Valsad District; No Casualty

Gujarat: 3.2 Magnitude Tremor Hits Valsad District; No Casualty

Author Ruskin Bond Pays Homage To Beloved Country In His Latest Book 

Kerala Logs 49,771 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19: 218 Fresh Cases, One Fatality In Ladakh

Covid-19: Active Cases Dip By 50 Percent Within Two Weeks In Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day