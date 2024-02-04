Poaching Row: Kejriwal Claims BJP Requested AAP To Join Them, He Says 'Won't Join Or Bow Down'

What did the notice say?

According to PTI the notice served to Atishi read, "An enquiry is being conducted by Crime Branch, Delhi Police, on a complaint received in respect of the allegations made by you that BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to sitting MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party for leaving AAP and to join the BJP. These allegations were posted by you on X on January 27."

"The plain reading of the said tweet indicates that you are privy to certain information regarding commission of a cognizable offence. Therefore, you are hereby requested to provide answers to the questionnaire enclosed herewith by February 5," the notice further read.

"Any additional/supplementary information that you may wish to share or which may be deemed by you to be of any assistance for the enquiry, may either be tendered in writing or can be got recorded by the undersigned on the date and venue mentioned above," it added.

(With PTI inputs)