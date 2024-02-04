Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party of requesting members of the Aam Aadmi Party to join them amid allegations of poaching.
Poaching Row: Kejriwal Claims BJP Requested AAP To Join Them, He Says 'Won't Join Or Bow Down'
Delhi Police's Crime Branch has issued a notice to CM Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Atishi in connection with AAP's allegations that BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs. Kejriwal has been asked to respond by Feb 5.
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch served notice to Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi in connection with a probe into AAP's allegations that the BJP was attempting to "poach" AAP MLAs and demanded an immediate response.
Addressing public during the inauguration of a school building in Delhi's Rohini, Kejriwal took a swipe at BJP.
Kejriwal claimed, "They can do whatever they want. Nothing will happen. I am not going to bow down to them."
He then said, "They say 'come to BJP, we won't trouble you'. No, not at all, I won't join them. And what crime have we done that they need to pardon us?"
"We have been working to improve schools, hospitals, clinics, roads... What's wrong in that?" he added.
On January 27, Kejriwal and Atishi had claimed that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each and a ticket to contest next year's assembly polls to topple the AAP government.
The BJP had rubbished the allegations, terming them "false" and "baseless", and dared the chief minister to furnish evidence to back his claims.
Police have approached senior AAP leaders seeking assistance with the names of the MLAs who were approached by the BJP.
According to the notice seen by PTI, the Crime Branch has asked Kejriwal and Atishi to respond to the notice by February 5.
What did the notice say?
According to PTI the notice served to Atishi read, "An enquiry is being conducted by Crime Branch, Delhi Police, on a complaint received in respect of the allegations made by you that BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to sitting MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party for leaving AAP and to join the BJP. These allegations were posted by you on X on January 27."
"The plain reading of the said tweet indicates that you are privy to certain information regarding commission of a cognizable offence. Therefore, you are hereby requested to provide answers to the questionnaire enclosed herewith by February 5," the notice further read.
"Any additional/supplementary information that you may wish to share or which may be deemed by you to be of any assistance for the enquiry, may either be tendered in writing or can be got recorded by the undersigned on the date and venue mentioned above," it added.
(With PTI inputs)