National

CM Kejriwal Denied Meeting Family In-Persosn At Tihar Jail, AAP Terms It 'Inhuman'

According to AAP MP Sanjay Sing, at Tihar Jail Delhi CM Kejriwal was only allowed to meet his family through the 'mulakat jangla', an iron mesh separating the inmate from the visitor in a room inside the jail. A visitor and an inmate can talk to each other by sitting on different sides of the mesh