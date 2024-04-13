CM Kejriwal Denied Meeting Family In-Persosn At Tihar Jail, AAP Terms It 'Inhuman'

Senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was denied meeting his family in-person in Tihar jail. instead, he was allowed to meet them only through the at ‘mulakat jangla.
The 'mulakat jangla' in Tihar Jail is an iron mesh that separates the inmate from the visitor in a room inside the jail. A visitor and an inmate can talk to each other by sitting on different sides of the mesh
Advertisement
What did Sanjay Singh say?
"His family has not been allowed in-person meetings with him. They are only allowed to meet him through the jangla. This is inhuman. Even hardcore criminals are allowed in-person meetings," the AAP leader said.
Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "There is an attempt to break the morale of CM Kejriwal ”
There was no immediate reaction from the Tihar administration.
On Friday, the jail authorities scheduled Kejriwal’s meeting with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for April 15, saying that he can meet the AAP convener, but as a normal visitor in the 'mulakat jangla'.