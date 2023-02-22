Arvind Kejriwal Delhi LG Trade Barbs After DCPs' Conference

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday took a dig at Lt Governor V K Saxena after his meeting with Delhi Police deputy commissioners, saying "it felt good to know that the LG finally held a meeting over law and order".

The AAP leader's swipe drew a retort from the LG who said, "Hope you will also learn."

Saxena on Tuesday addressed a DCPs' conference at the Delhi Police headquarters where he said the recent Kanjhawla hit-and-drag incident and the Shraddha Walkar murder case exhibit a "glaring lacuna" in policing at the field level. The LG flagged a host of other issues, including corruption, high-handedness of police and investigation loopholes.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said on Wednesday the law and order situation in Delhi has "deteriorated" in the past one year. "It felt good to know that the LG finally held a meeting over law and order. The LG should pay attention on law and order and hold such meetings frequently."

Saxena, replying to Kejriwal's tweet, said that a genuine mix of praise and condemnation of the police is part of his inclusive-impartial working style.

“The chief minister will be glad to know that I review law and order situation with the commissioner of police/Special Commissioners every week. The Delhi Police is doing a praiseworthy job despite challenges. Desired praise and condemnation of the police is a part of my inclusive-impartial working style. Hope you will also learn," the LG tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal replied to the tweet, saying, "I am surprised you are satisfied with the law and order situation in Delhi. In the past one year, the law and order situation has deteriorated. People have started feeling very insecure. It means whatever is being done is not enough. Focus on this, rather than indulging in politics and impeding the work meant for the people of Delhi,"

The LG, in his speech at the DCPs' conference on Tuesday, had also urged the force to "ensure proactive pre-emptive measures to ensure safety and security at all levels" in view of the forthcoming G-20 Summit.

-With PTI Input