National

Artificial Rain, Drone Monitoring, Special Task Force: What Is Delhi Govt’s Winter Action Plan?

Delhi's Environment Minister has launched the Winter Action Plan for Delhi to curb air pollution caused during the winter season. The plan features advanced technology and awareness campaigns to tackle the persistent issue of pollution in the national capital.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai , Winter action plan
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai addresses a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Every winter Delhi struggles to maintain air quality, prompting the government to implement strategic measures to curb pollution levels. Keeping the issue in mind, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, on Wednesday, unveiled the Winter Action Plan which encompasses a range of initiatives designed to address the urgent need for cleaner air in the national capital.

The theme for this year's Winter Action Plan is “Mil Kar Chale, Pradushan Se Ladein,” calling for collective action against pollution. 

The Winter Action Plan is structured around 21 key focus areas that outline specific measures to combat air pollution. While speaking on the plan, Environment Minister Rai said, "A ban on firecrackers will be implemented this year as well and once the notification is issued, the ban will be fully enforced. GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) stages will come into effect and 588 teams have been formed to control the open burning of garbage. We will encourage work from home and voluntarily reducing the use of private vehicles. If necessary, the odd-even (road rationalisation) scheme will be implemented, and artificial rain is also an option that we are exploring."

Minister Gopal Rai also said that the state government is planning to explore artificial rain in November, when the pollution will be at its peak. "We have written a letter to the Union Environment Minister asking permission to implement artificial rain during winter. We want to prepare for artificial rains between November 1 to November 15, when the pollution levels are expected to peak due to the aftermath of Diwali celebrations and stubble burning," he said. The Union Minister is yet to respond to the proposal.

The artificial rain plan was proposed IN 2023 by Manindra Aggrawal, a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kanpur. Professor Aggrawal's project aimed at alleviating the deteriorating air quality and clease the atmosphere. The Delhi government has shown keen interest in the project and had requested a detailed proposal.

Awareness About Air Pollution-Related Terminologies Low Among Urban Poor In Delhi-NCR: Study - null
Awareness About Air Pollution-Related Terminologies Low Among Urban Poor In Delhi-NCR: Study

BY PTI

The winter action plan focuses on a multi-faceted approach to tackle air pollution during the winter season in Delhi. It features various technological measures including drone monitoring, road-sweeping machines, and deployment of mobile anti-smog guns to combat air pollution. An anti-dust campaign and the formation of a special task force are also proposed in the recently launched action plan. Through advanced technology and stringent regulations, the government is aiming to improve air quality and protect public health which usually deteriorates during winter.

Delhi’s Winter Action Plan | Key Highlights

1. Drone monitoring at 13 pollution hotspots: To enhance monitoring capabilities, drones will be deployed to monitor pollution levels in high-traffic and pollution-prone areas. "This year, for the first time, we will be using drones to monitor pollution at 13 major hotspots across Delhi,” the environment minister said.

2. Formation of 6-member task force: A special task force, comprising six members, will be formed to oversee pollution levels and ensure timely actions are taken based on the monitoring results. 

3. Deployment of mobile anti-smog guns: The action plan includes an increased frequency of mobile anti-smog guns, specifically in identified pollution hotspots. These guns spray water mist to capture airborne particulate matter, helping to improve air quality in critical areas.


4. Anti-dust campaign: An extensive anti-dust campaign will be initiated from October 7. All private and government agencies will have to compulsorily comply otherwise actions will be taken. 

5. Road-sweeping machines: 85 road-sweeping machines along with 500 water-sprinkling machines are being deployed throughout Delhi to tackle dust pollution. Water sprinkling will be increased by three times in the months of November and December.


6. Ban on firecrackers: Like every year, a ban on firecrackers will be implemented as a part of pollution control measures.

Delhi govt has increased PUC certificate charges for vehicles after 13 years - PTI/File
Vehicle Pollution Certificate Centres In Delhi Shut From Today | Here's Why

BY Outlook Web Desk

7. GRAP stages: The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will come into effect, outlining specific actions based on pollution levels. 

8. Artificial rain: To mitigate the air quality crisis, the Delhi government is considering the use of artificial rain. This initiative is especially focused on the period between November 1-15, coinciding with Diwali and the onset of stubble burning.

9. Green app: A green war room and a Green Delhi App will also be launched.

10. ‘Harit’ campaign: Under the winter action plan, Delhi will launch four campaigns -  “Harit Kalash Yatra”, a campaign to increase awareness about plantation; “E-vehicle parade”, to raise awareness about e-vehicles; Anti-pollution march; and “Red light on, Gaadi off.” The state government is also planning to introduce an award called the “Harit Ratna” award for those who perform best in controlling air pollution. 

11. Open burning of garbage: To combat the open burning of waste 588 teams have been formed to enforce regulations and control such practices across the city.

12. Stubble burning: To control pollution caused by stubble burning, Bio-decomposers will be sprayed across 5,000 acres of land. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to submit a report stating the steps taken to curb pollution due to stubble burning.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Tanzania Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 15
  2. UAE Vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch Match 35
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Impressive Pant Re-Enters Top 10; Rohit, Kohli Drop In Major Shake-Up
  4. England Vs Australia, 4th ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
  5. Ben Stokes: All-Rounder Ready To Take Back His White-Ball Retirement If Brendon McCullum Calls
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga: Ancelotti Not Worried As Los Blancos Survive Scare In Italian's 300th Game
  2. Premier League: Man City Confirm Rodri Has Ligament Injury With Tests Ongoing
  3. Walsall Vs Leicester City: Steve Cooper Desperate To Build Foxes Goodwill Amid Fan Unrest
  4. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  5. EFL Cup: Chelsea, City Register Wins - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  2. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  3. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  4. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  5. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. At 44%, India Outperforms Global Reduction Rate In HIV Infections | Country's HIV Stats
  2. Day In Pics: September 25 2024
  3. TMC MLA Urges For Grand Durga Puja Celebrations, Sparks Row
  4. 'I Take My Words Back': Kangana Ranaut After Backlash Over Farm Laws Remark; BJP Says She Is 'Not Authorised'
  5. Karnataka Court Orders FIR Against Siddaramaiah, BJP Demands CM's Resignation | All About MUDA Scam Case
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. Elon Musk Issues Sarcastic Apology To Vinod Khosla Amid AI-Generated Sign Controversy | Beach Dispute Explained
  3. China's 1st ICBM Test In Decades: The US Link, Asia-Pacific Region Tensions & No First Use Policy
  4. US Missile System To Remain In Philippines Despite China's Alarm
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv Targeted, Israel Hits Back With 'Extensive Strikes'
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Accused Death: Bombay HC Says 'Hard To Belive That He Snatched Pistol', Next Hearing On Oct 3
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls