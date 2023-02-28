Arrested Ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Resign From Delhi Cabinet

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain have resigned from their respective posts in the state cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly accepted their resignation.

Official sources said Sisodia's portfolios would be allotted to Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and Social Welfare Minister Raj Kumar Anand. Sisodia was holding the charge of 18 out of 33 departments of the Delhi government, including health, finance, education and home.

The Supreme Court earlier today refused to entertain the plea filed by Sisodia challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case. He was arrested on Sunday after eight hours of questioning in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

He has been sent to five-day CBI remand to allow the agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being asked to him.

Earlier this month, the agency had interrogated Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with the case after taking permission from the judge. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He is not an accused in the excise policy case. Even after his arrest, Jain continued to be a minister in the government but without any portfolio. His portfolios, including health, home and urban development, had been handed over to Sisodia.

