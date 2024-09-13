National

Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Tytler Pleads Not Guilty, Delhi Court Frames Charges

A witness had earlier submitted in the charge sheet that Congress leader Tytler came out of a white Ambassador car in front of Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi on November 1, 1984 and instigated the mob by saying, "Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother", that led to 'murder' of three people.