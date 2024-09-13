National

Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Tytler Pleads Not Guilty, Delhi Court Frames Charges

A witness had earlier submitted in the charge sheet that Congress leader Tytler came out of a white Ambassador car in front of Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi on November 1, 1984 and instigated the mob by saying, "Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother", that led to 'murder' of three people.

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Jagdish Tytler
Family members of anti-Sikh riots' victim after Tytler's hearing | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A Delhi court on Friday framed charges of murder and other offences against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984-anti Sikh riots case.

Special Judge Rakesh Siyal directed that Tytler face trial after he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The judge had on August 30 said there was sufficient ground to proceed against the accused.

A witness had earlier submitted in the charge sheet that Tytler came out of a white Ambassador car in front of Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi on November 1, 1984 and instigated the mob by saying, "Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother", that led to 'murder' of three people.

The court ordered framing of charges for various offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups, house trespass and theft.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat With Sunglasses On, Goes For Duck
  2. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test: Coaches Jonathan Trott And Gary Stead Voice Disappointment After Washout
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Abandoned Without A Ball Being Bowled
  4. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Chief Executive Geoff Allardice Assures Pakistan's Hosting Status
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Arrive In Chennai For Series Opener
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First To Reach One Billion Social Media Followers
  3. Spanish Football Player Hugo Mallo Convicted Of Sexual Assault For Inappropriately Touching Mascot
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo 'Entitled To His Opinion', Says Erik Ten Hag After Man Utd Criticism
  5. Mason Greenwood 'Making A Difference' For Ambitious Marseille, Says Pablo Longoria
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  3. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  4. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  5. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Murder On Cam: Delhi Man Shot Eight Times Outside Gym, Dead; Gangster Link Surfaces
  2. Day In Pics: September 13, 2024
  3. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  4. 'Baseless Allegations': Adani Group Rejects Hindenburg Claims Of Swiss Authorities Freezing $310 Mn In Funds
  5. Leading The Ideological Charge | Sitaram Yechury's Life In Pictures
Entertainment News
  1. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  2. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  3. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  4. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  5. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
  2. North Korea Discloses Secretive Uranium Enrichment Facility As Kim Calls For More Nuclear Weapons
  3. Senegal's President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Elections
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case| Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats