Anmol Bishnoi: Brother In Arms

The murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai has again brought focus on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Other than the jailed leader of the gang Lawrence Bishnoi, the gang is said to have more than 700 members spread across the globe. Among the key members of the gang are Lawrence’s brother Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu. He is one of the accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala and a key perpetrator in the firing at Salman Khan’s residence earlier this year.
From Jodhpur jail to Canada
Anmol is said to be managing the gang’s affairs from outside of India, with some reports saying that he was residing in Kenya in 2023 and is currently in Canada. Anmol, who completed his college studies in Rajasthan, was jailed in Jodhpur till October 2021. He has been named as one of the prime accused in the Moose Wala’s murder in 2023 and additionally in 18 other chargesheets. A lookout circular (LOC) has also been issued against Anmol by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for the firing at Khan’s house. Anmol is alleged to be operating on a fake visa and is accompanied by Sachin Bishnoi, his nephew. In April 2023, Anmol was spotted at a wedding in California, USA, where a photo showed him alongside Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann. The singers later issued statements saying that they were unaware of Anmol’s presence in the reception.
Though not directly, Anmol is said to be involved in the murder of the NCP politician Siddique. Before the murder, Lawrence Bishnoi had put out a post Facebook claiming "Jo Salman Khan aur Dawood gang ki help karega apna hisab-kitab laga ke rakhna (whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood gang, keep your accounts in order)."
Attack on Salman
Anmol was also involved in the gun-firing that took place earlier this year at actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. Anmol took to social media claiming responsibility for the firing. Before the firing, Anmol in a speech told the shooters that they were going to do the best work of their lives.
According to the 1,735-page chargesheet filed before a special court in Mumbai, Anmol said: "Do this work well. After the work is completed, you guys will script history." Anmol apparently encouraged shooters Gupta and Pal, saying: "Do not be afraid at all while doing this work. Doing this work means bringing a change in the society".