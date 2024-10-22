Anmol Bishnoi: Brother In Arms

From Jodhpur jail to Canada

Anmol is said to be managing the gang’s affairs from outside of India, with some reports saying that he was residing in Kenya in 2023 and is currently in Canada. Anmol, who completed his college studies in Rajasthan, was jailed in Jodhpur till October 2021. He has been named as one of the prime accused in the Moose Wala’s murder in 2023 and additionally in 18 other chargesheets. A lookout circular (LOC) has also been issued against Anmol by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for the firing at Khan’s house. Anmol is alleged to be operating on a fake visa and is accompanied by Sachin Bishnoi, his nephew. In April 2023, Anmol was spotted at a wedding in California, USA, where a photo showed him alongside Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann. The singers later issued statements saying that they were unaware of Anmol’s presence in the reception.