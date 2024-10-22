National

Anmol Bishnoi: Brother In Arms

Accused in the murder of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala and one of the accused in the firing at Salman Khan’s residence, Anmol Bishnoi is believed to be managing the gang’s affairs from Canada

Anmol Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi Photo: Anmol Bishnoi Facebook
info_icon

The murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai has again brought focus on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Other than the jailed leader of the gang Lawrence Bishnoi, the gang is said to have more than 700 members spread across the globe. Among the key members of the gang are Lawrence’s brother Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu. He is one of the accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala and a key perpetrator in the firing at Salman Khan’s residence earlier this year.

From Jodhpur jail to Canada

Anmol is said to be managing the gang’s affairs from outside of India, with some reports saying that he was residing in Kenya in 2023 and is currently in Canada. Anmol, who completed his college studies in Rajasthan, was jailed in Jodhpur till October 2021. He has been named as one of the prime accused in the Moose Wala’s murder in 2023 and additionally in 18 other chargesheets. A lookout circular (LOC) has also been issued against Anmol by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for the firing at Khan’s house. Anmol is alleged to be operating on a fake visa and is accompanied by Sachin Bishnoi, his nephew. In April 2023, Anmol was spotted at a wedding in California, USA, where a photo showed him alongside Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann. The singers later issued statements saying that they were unaware of Anmol’s presence in the reception.

Though not directly, Anmol is said to be involved in the murder of the NCP politician Siddique. Before the murder, Lawrence Bishnoi had put out a post Facebook claiming "Jo Salman Khan aur Dawood gang ki help karega apna hisab-kitab laga ke rakhna (whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood gang, keep your accounts in order)."

Attack on Salman

Anmol was also involved in the gun-firing that took place earlier this year at actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. Anmol took to social media claiming responsibility for the firing. Before the firing, Anmol in a speech told the shooters that they were going to do the best work of their lives.

According to the 1,735-page chargesheet filed before a special court in Mumbai, Anmol said: "Do this work well. After the work is completed, you guys will script history." Anmol apparently encouraged shooters Gupta and Pal, saying: "Do not be afraid at all while doing this work. Doing this work means bringing a change in the society".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  2. England Vs West Indies: Jos Buttler's Injury Sees Liam Livingstone Called Up As ODI Captain
  3. SL-A Vs BAN-A Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. India A Squad For Australia Tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captain; Ishan Kishan Returns
  5. AFG-A Vs HK Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: BVB Need 'Everything' To Overcome Los Blancos, Says Nuri Sahin
  2. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner Urges Unity To Combat Struggles After Latest PL Defeat
  3. Neymar Makes Al Hilal Comeback After 12-Month Injury Lay-off
  4. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood Winner Keeps Eagles Winless
  5. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024-25 Match
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lawrence Bishnoi And A Global Trail Of Bodies
  2. Kala Jatheri: Close Confidante
  3. Anmol Bishnoi: Brother In Arms
  4. BRICS 2024: Modi's 2nd Russia Visit, Bilateral Talks & New Members | What's On Agenda
  5. Weather Wrap: Rain Lashes Bengaluru; Delhi Breathes 'Very Poor' Air; Cyclone Dana To Hit Bengal, Odisha
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. India Announces Major Breakthrough With China On Border Patrolling
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  5. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106