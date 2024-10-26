National

Andhra Pradesh: Hotels In Tirupati Get Fresh Bomb Threats; Name Of Udayanidhi Stalin's Wife Mentioned

Upon receiving the information of the bomb threats, the bomb squads of Andhra Pradesh police inspected Tirupati's Raj Park Hotel and Pai Viceroy Hotel. As per reports, the subject line of the email received by Raj Park and Pai Viceroy Hotels read, 'Sulfur-based Improvised EDs in hotel pipelines left by BDDS. Evacuate by 10:35 AM!'

Police investigating Tirupati hotel bomb threat
Within 24 hours since several hotels received bomb threats, two more prominent hotels in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati received similar threats on Saturday. The threat reportedly highlighted the name of Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, wife of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alongside Jaffer Sadiq, a drug trafficking kingpin, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Upon receiving the information, the bomb squads of Andhra Pradesh police conducted inspection at Tirupati's Raj Park Hotel and Pai Viceroy Hotel.

As per reports, the subject line of the email received by Raj Park and Pai Viceroy Hotels read, "Sulfur-based Improvised EDs in hotel pipelines left by BDDS. Evacuate by 10:35 AM!"

"Due to the impact created by Jaffer Sadiq of DMK's arrest in the drug case, TN DGP Shankar Jiwal IPS has paired with Pak ISI cells in Coimbatore to carry out these blats in order to divert attention from Mrs. Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi Chettiar", the threat mail read.

"Evacuate premise and call BDSS(Disposal Squad) to defuse IEDs. Contact Mr. PV Kalyanasundaram of DMK Arivalayam and for a Pink Envelope we've sent him with videos of our story as well as DMK family involvement. Afzal Guru will be re-born! Al-Badr! Only the BDSS has left IEDs in school premises in the name of checking!," the mail further said.

