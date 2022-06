Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported six new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 10,114, a health department official said on Friday.

The Archipelago now has 35 active COVID-19 cases, he said. Five more persons recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,950.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129. The union territory had reported five COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the official added.

-Wih PTI Input