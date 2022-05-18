Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Become COVID-Free Again

Since May 6, three coronavirus patients were detected in the Union Territory and all of them recuperated from the disease. Now there is no active case,” the official said. 

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Become COVID-Free Again
Zero active cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 May 2022 8:23 pm

Andaman and Nicobar Islands became COVID-free again as the lone patient was cured of the disease, a health department official said on Wednesday. The patient was discharged on Tuesday, he said. 

"Earlier, the active case count in the archipelago hit zero on April 30. Since May 6, three coronavirus patients were detected in the Union Territory and all of them recuperated from the disease. Now there is no active case,” the official said. 

Related stories

Three Active COVID-19 cases in Andamans

The coronavirus tally in the archipelago stood at 10,039. Altogether, 9,910 people have recovered from the disease, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection.The administration has tested over 7.30 lakh samples for COVID-19, and the positivity ratio stood at 1.37 per cent, he said. 

Altogether 6,78,927 beneficiaries above 18 years of age have been vaccinated so far in the Union Territory.  At least 23,464 people in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been inoculated, while 12,092 children in the age group of 12-14 years have received the jab. As many as 22,682 people got the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccines so far, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

Maharashtra: Security Heightened At Aurangzeb's Tomb After MNS Leader Says It Should Be Destroyed

Maharashtra: Security Heightened At Aurangzeb's Tomb After MNS Leader Says It Should Be Destroyed