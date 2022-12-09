Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Amit Shah To Hold Meeting With CMs Of Maharashtra, Karnataka Over Border Row

Home Minister Amit Shah has been informed by the MVA delegation that the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka had reached such a stage that it could erupt into full-blown violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 2:30 pm

Home Minister Amit Shah will meet chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka on December 14 to soothe tempers on the border dispute between the two states, NCP leader Amol Kolhe said on Friday.

Kolhe, a Lok Sabha member from Shirur, was speaking to reporters after meeting Shah along with a delegation of parliamentarians of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the MVA delegation told Shah that the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka had reached such a stage that it could erupt into full-blown violence.

Kolhe said Shah has called a meeting of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on December 14. 
 

National India Union Home Minister Amit Shah Maharashtra Karnataka Border Row Mamata Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Delegation MPs NCP Leader Amol Kolhe Belagavi
