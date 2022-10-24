Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Amit Shah Interacts With BJP Leaders In Gujarat

Gujarat Assembly Polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a meeting of the North Gujarat zone at a medical college in Palanpur city of Banaskantha district, where CM Bhupendra Patel and other BJP leaders were also present.

Amit Shah in Vadodara
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Vadodara.(File photo)py Photo: PTI

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 8:02 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from North Gujarat districts here on Monday and reviewed preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Shah attended a meeting of the North Gujarat zone at a medical college in Palanpur city of Banaskantha district, where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil, among other leaders, were present, party functionaries said.

BJP leaders of the North Gujarat zone, including Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of Parliament (MPs), Panchayat presidents, local party officer-bearers and representatives of cooperatives were present at the meet, they said.

This was the third such zone-level conclave presided over by Shah, a senior BJP leader, in as many days. The former BJP president attended similar meetings of South and Central zones at Valsad and Vadodara, respectively, in the last two days. He will be at Veraval in Gir Somnath district on Tuesday to attend the Saurashtra zone conclave.

These meetings are aimed at seeking suggestions and offering guidance and strategies for the ruling party to meet its ambitious target of winning 150 seats in the 182-member  Assembly polls for which are due in the next few months, the functionaries said.

The Congress had won a record 149 Assembly seats in 1985. 

Districts in North Gujarat include Banaskantha, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Patan, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

