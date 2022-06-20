Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah Enquires Assam Chief Minister Of Flood Situation, Says Central Team Will Visit Assam

In the backdrop of severe flooding in Assam, Home Minister Amit Shah got in touch with state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma for updates on the situation earlier today.

Amit Shah Enquires Assam Chief Minister Of Flood Situation, Says Central Team Will Visit Assam
Assam floods PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 9:05 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday got in touch with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about the flood situation and again to inform him that a central team will soon visit the state to assess the damage caused by the deluge. The northeastern state is reeling under devastating floods in the last one week, affecting nearly 43 lakh people in 33 of the 36 districts. A total of 73 people have died in this year's floods and landslides in Assam so far.


"Honorable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji called twice since morning to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. He informed that a team of officials shall soon be sent by Ministry of Home Affairs to assess the damages caused by the natural calamity. Grateful to HM for his help," Sarma tweeted. CMO sources said that Shah's first call was to enquire about the flood situation and the second to inform the chief minister that a central team will soon be sent to the state for damage assessment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called up the Assam chief minister on Saturday to enquire about the situation and assured him of all possible help from the Centre. Meanwhile, Sarma held a virtual meeting with state ministers, senior officials, and deputy commissioners in the districts to review the flood situation. He directed them to accord top priority to rescue and relief operations.

Related stories

Assam Congress Leader Writes To Prime Minister Seeking Financial Aid for Relief Work In Flood-Hit Areas

Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises Over 70, CM Reviews Situation That Continues To Remain Critical

Assam Floods Result In Death Of Five Animals In Kaziranga National Park


Sarma asked the DCs to take the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) to airdrop relief materials in areas where NDRF or SDRF boats have not been able to reach so far. He said IAF has assured the state government of offloading petroleum and diesel in severely-affected areas. Sarma said relief and rescue operations in Barak Valley will be bolstered by roping in additional NDRF teams from the neighboring states of Manipur and Tripura.


The chief minister said he was in touch with his Meghalaya counterpart for restoration of vehicular traffic on the Jowai-Badarpur road that has been badly damaged due to floods and landslides. Meanwhile, North East Frontier Railways (NFR) has said that trains carrying relief, including petroleum, diesel, and medical aid, will be sent to the affected areas.

Tags

National Assam Flood Guwahati Amit Shah Himanta Biswa Sarma Ministry Of Home Affairs Indian Air Force (IAF) Manipur Tripura
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province