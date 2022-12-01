Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

All-Women Bench To Hear Matters In Supreme Court

Home National

All-Women Bench To Hear Matters In Supreme Court

The bench has 32 matters listed before it, starting with 10 transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes and followed by 10 bail matters.

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 1:38 pm

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has constituted an all-women bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Bela M Trivedi to hear transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes and bail matters on Thursday.

This is the third occasion in the history of the apex court that an all-women bench has been constituted.

The two-judge bench is currently sitting in Court number 11 of the top court.

The bench has 32 matters listed before it, starting with 10 transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes and followed by 10 bail matters.

The first all-women bench was set up in 2013 when a bench of Justices Gyan Sudha Misra and Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted followed by a bench of Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee in 2018.

There are three women judges in the top court at present including Justice Kohli, B V Nagarathna, and Trivedi. 

Justice Nagarathna is also set to become first woman Chief Justice in 2027.

The apex court currently has a strength of 27 judges including the CJI, against a sanctioned strength of 34.

Related stories

Explained: Why Supreme Court Wants 'Project GIB' To Save Endangered Bird Species

Supreme Court Transfers Murder Trial Of AP CM's Uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy To Hyderabad

Supreme Court Moots Idea Of ‘Project Great Indian Bustard’ To Save Endangered Birds, Seeks Centre’s View

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Supreme Court Justice Judicary All-Women Bench Chief Justice Of India (CJI) New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19