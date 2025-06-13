National

Air India Plane Crash: Probe Panel Formed, PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Black Box Found, DNA Sample Collection At Test Centre For Identification | Top Developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad at the BJ Medical College and Hospital in the morning on June 13. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) confirmed that the officials have found the 'black box' from the crash site .

Visuals from Ahmedabad a day after the deadly Air India plane crash
Visuals from Ahmedabad a day after the deadly Air India plane crash Photo: PTI
A day after the deadly aviation disaster, which killed over 240 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad on June 13 to take stock of the situation. On Thursday, June 12, a London-bound Air India plane crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad Airport.

Air India has confirmed the death of 241 people in the plane crash. One passenger miraculously escaped. PM also met the injured at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national.

Here we have listed the top developments of the day.

Part of the Air India flight that crashed into Ahmedabad's BK Medical College hostel on Thursday - PTI
Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'

Air India Plane Crash: Top Developments

Probe Panel Formed: A high-level multi-disciplinary committee chaired by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has been formed to probe the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that occurred on June 12. The committee will scrutinize the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also suggest comprehensive guidelines to prevent such events in the future. 

PM Modi Visits Crash Site: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the crash site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad at the BJ Medical College and Hospital in the morning on June 13. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The prime minister first assessed the ground situation before visiting the Civil Hospital. He also met, Vishwaskumar Ramesh, the lone survivor who was onboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171, at the Civil Hospital.

Black Box Found: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) confirmed that the officials have found the 'black box' from the crash site after their investigation began yesterday itself.

The police and Fire Brigade officials had earlier told the media that efforts are being made to recover the black box of the Air India flight AI 171 as its analysis will provide vital clues about what triggered the disaster.

DNA identification underway: The administration requested the relatives of the crash victims to come forward and give their DNA samples for the speedy identification of the charred bodies.

The process of taking samples is ongoing at the DNA Sample Test Centre inside the premises. The relatives of the victims were seen sitting inside the hall.

After collecting the samples, the doctors are taking them for examination. More than 215 samples have been sent since last night.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Outlook Reports From the Ground On Boeing 787-8 Crash

'1.25 lakh litres of fuel': Speaking to reporters from Ahmedabad after visiting the crash site on June 12, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “There was 1.25 lakh litres of fuel inside the plane and it caught fire so it was impossible to save anyone." The entire nation is in deep shock following the tragedy, he said.

Air India Confirms Death Toll: Air India, in its statement published on X, said, " Air India confirms that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June 2025, was involved in an accident. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew.

"The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin. Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased."

Indian Ministers React To Tragic Accident: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he is "deeply shocked" to learn about the Air India flight that crashed minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Our prayers are with the passengers and their families," Jaishankar posted on X.

Defence Minster Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, said he was "deeply anguished" by the accident.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the passengers and the crew," he said.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Recap From June 12

The Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

A video emerged on social media showing smoke emanating from the airport premises. The crash could have been caused by technical and hydraulic failures, aviation and defense experts said.

The Air India plane crashed directly on the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar. Speaking to Outlook, the eyewitnesses said there are four staff quarters, and the flight crashed into those while some people were inside the buildings. However, most were outside because of the lunch hour.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is among the 241 people who died in the Air India AI171 plane crash near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. His office earlier today said Rupani was severely injured in the crash.

Union Minister Amit Shah arrived at the crash site of the Air India plane crash. He was seen alongside Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel taking stock of the site.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

