PM Modi Visits Crash Site: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the crash site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad at the BJ Medical College and Hospital in the morning on June 13. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The prime minister first assessed the ground situation before visiting the Civil Hospital. He also met, Vishwaskumar Ramesh, the lone survivor who was onboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171, at the Civil Hospital.