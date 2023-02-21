After Fight On Social Media, Two Senior Women Officers In Karnataka Transferred Without Posting

Following a squabble on social media two senior women officers were transferred without posting in Karnataka on Tuesday.

According to the NDTV report, both the officers had lodged their complaints against each other with the state’s Chief Secretary.

The officers—D Roopa Moudgil, an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer, and Rohini Sinduri, who belongs to the IAS (Indian Administrative Service), have been transferred after the recent public quarrel, which went viral on social media, said the report.

Karnataka’s Home Minister Araga Jnanedra had also issued a warning and termed it as the "bad behaviour" of the two officers, the report said.

Earlier, on Sunday D Roopa had shared private photos of Rohini Sindhuri on Facebook, it mentioned.

Roopa had claimed that Rohini Sindhuri had violated service conduct rules by sending her photos to male IAS officers, it said.

It also mentioned Roopa had alleged that Sindhuri had shared photos with three officers in 2021 and 2022.

"What does it mean when these kind of pictures are sent to male senior officials? This is not a private matter. I am publishing these pictures now because I was able to access it only now. If I had received it earlier, I would have published. This is not a private matter. I will take this up further. This is a violation of the code of conduct," D Roopa had said on Monday, it mentioned.

"She is neither my boss, nor my senior, nor is she the government. She can't keep on questioning my professional decisions on the public platform. It is not proper for an officer. It's against the conduct rules," Rohini had retorted back, the report mentioned.

D Roopa has now been removed as Managing Director of the Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation and Sindhuri, as Commissioner of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department, the report said.